Vaccine appointments available for Riverside County residents 75 years and older

As of Friday afternoon coronavirus vaccines appointments are still available next week for Riverside County resident 75 years and older.

Registrations are open for county clinics in Hemet, Menifee, Indio, Beaumont, Corona, Perris and Lake Elsinore from Monday, February 8 through Tuesday, February 16.

The appointments range from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Those who need assistance may also call the county’s 211 help line.

Those 75+ must show proof of age at the time of their appointment.

The county is still in the most restrictive “purple” tier of the governor’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework.

The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 16.6%, down from 20% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

The purple tier impacts bars, theaters, museums, indoor recreational facilities and wineries — all of which are supposed to remain closed. However wineries, like restaurants, can provide outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.

Most retail outlets are limited to 25% capacity, while hair salons, nail salons and barbershops can operate with safeguards in place.