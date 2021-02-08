`Cobra Kai’ Tops Streaming Viewership

In the first full week that its 10-episode third season was available “Cobra Kai” was the most-watched program on the four streaming services whose figures are publicly released by Nielsen, according to a report issued Monday.

Viewers watched 2.107 billion minutes of the 30 episodes of Netflix’s sequel to the 1984 film “The Karate Kid” between Jan. 4-10, according to Nielsen. Viewership was down 19.1% from the 2.606 billion minutes watched the previous week, which included the first the first three days the third season was available.

“Bridgerton” dropped one spot to second place, with viewers watching 1.67 billion minutes of Netflix’s eight-episode alternate history period drama, down 36.93% from the 2.648 billion minutes the previous week, the first full week of its release.

“Criminal Minds” jumped from 10th to third with viewers watching 842 million minutes of 282 episodes of the 2005-20 CBS police procedural crime drama, 18.4% more than the 711 million minutes watched the previous week.

Two programs made their debuts in the Top 10.

“CoComelon” was seventh, with viewers watching 612 million minutes of Netflix’s five-episode 3D animated series of videos of traditional nursery rhymes and original children’s songs.

“Mariposa de Barrio” became the first Spanish-language program the make the Top 10, finishing eighth with viewers watching 548 million minutes of the 91 episodes of the telenovela based on the autobiography of the late singer Jenni Rivera that initially aired on Telemundo in 2017 and is streamed on Netflix.

Nielsen issued its first report on viewership of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 5, covering the week of Aug. 3-9.

“Supernatural” returned to the Top 10 after a two-week absence, with viewers watching 526 million minutes of the 327 episodes of the 2005-20 The WB/The CW horror series, ninth for the week.

Dropping out of the Top 10 were the 2011-18 Fox comedy “New Girl”; the Netflix drama about the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II “The Crown”; and the 2005-13 NBC comedy “The Office,” which stopped being streamed on Netflix Dec. 31, moving the next day to NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock whose viewership figures are not released by Nielsen.

“Soul” was the only non-Netflix program in the Top 10 for the second consecutive week, with viewers watching 520 million minutes of the computer- animated film on Disney+, 10th for the week.

