Coronvirus vaccine clinic coming to Palm Springs Convention Center

Riverside County is adding another coronavirus vaccine clinic in the Coachella Valley.

The clinic will be at the Palm Springs Convention Center and might start taking patients as early as Friday.

So far the only county-run clinic in the Valley was at the Indio fairgrounds.

There is no word yet on when appointments for the Palm Springs location will be open for registration.

According to RUHS, the county has received 224,000 Pfizer and Moderna SARS-Cov-2 vaccine doses, and roughly 87% of that stock has been administered.

RUHS Dr. Geoffrey Leung told the board there are ongoing supply challenges, but the county is focused on offering immunizations “to the most vulnerable,” by which he meant those over 85 years old.

The reservation portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via http://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help line.

Although the county is making vaccination of seniors a priority, others who qualify under the California Department of Public Health’s Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers and anyone over 65.

The county remains in the most restrictive “purple” tier of the governor’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework.