High School Sports are Back: Shadow Hills vs. Indio Cross Country Meet on Friday, Feb. 12th

Local high school sports are officially making a comeback this Friday, February 12th as a cross country meet will be taking place in Indio at 3:15 pm between Shadow Hills and Indio high school. Desert Sands Unified School District made the announcement via press release on February 6th.

“Based on the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and California Interscholastic Federation ( CIF), cross country competitions for Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD) will begin on Friday, February 12, between Shadow Hills High School and Indio High School at Indio. We will be adhering to all CDPH guidelines as we remain in the purple tier. A DSUSD schedule of cross country events will be forthcoming.”

Shadow Hills head coach, Richie DeTamble is excited about the return of competition.

“It’s hard to hide the excitement, from coaches to athletes to parents. Everybody’s just excited and ready to go, feeling blessed to have this opportunity to take a step forward in the right direction. Making sure all the kids are safe and do our part to open doors for other sports. I just can’t wait to hand out uniforms to these kids and get them feeling like they’re part of something again, not just part of our team, not just part of the sport, but just part of history. Literally it as dramatic as that sounds, this is history, we are living it.”

There are no spectators allowed at the event, so for the latest coverage be sure and tune into NBC Palm Springs on Februrary 12th and check back on our website.