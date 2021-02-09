PSPD seeking information, surveillance video in homicide investigation

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help gathering information on a homicide investigation.

The death of 59-year-old Jennifer Dillon has been ruled a homicide after her body was found January 25 in the 2800 block of Davis Way in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Police Department Homicide Unit is specifically seeking information from anyone who may have been in 2800 Block of Davis Way between January 24th at 11:00 pm and January 25th at 9:00 am or who may have specific information about Jennifer Dillon related to this investigation.

They are also asking anyone who lives in the mentioned area, and may have surveillance footage, to contact Detective Gonzalez at 760-778-8422 or the PSPD Non-Emergency line at 760-327-1441.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.