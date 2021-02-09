“To All the Boys” Author on Final Film of Netflix Series

Jenny Han is both thrilled and sad that the franchise is ending, at least on screen. The author has been busy adapting her popular “To All the Boys” books for Netflix and now, the final installment is upon us. So how does she feel about the ending, any regrets, and how much would she miss working on “To All the Boys?” Take a look at my interview with Jenny Han. “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” streams on Netflix on Feb. 12 just in time for Valentine’s Day.

