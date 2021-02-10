Board Authorizes Permits for Cannabis Shops in Bermuda Dunes, Mead Valley

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved permits for two cannabis shops in the unincorporated communities of Bermuda Dunes and Mead Valley, neither of which met with public opposition.

After brief hearings, the board authorized conditional use permits and development agreements with DJK Group Inc. and Cannabis 21.

DJK Group intends to establish a dispensary in a 5,920-square-foot warehouse in the area of Flora Road and Washington Street, just east of Interstate 10, in Bermuda Dunes.

The Planning Commission approved of the proposed operation in November, and under the terms of the board-authorized development agreement, the business will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with on-site security.

A grand opening date was not announced.

DJK will be required to make public benefits payments to the county in the first year totaling $142,079, which is expected to cover expenses tied to law enforcement, public health and sanitation, according to Transportation & Land Management Agency documents.

In Mead Valley, Cannabis 21 is slated to occupy a 4,646-square-foot space where infrastructure upgrades are planned north of the Cajalco Expressway, near Harvill Avenue and Messenia Lane.

The Planning Commission approved Cannabis 21’s site and business plans in early January, and under the board-authorized terms of the development agreement, the company plans to operate daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., selling marijuana products out of its brick-and-mortar location, as well as via mobile delivery services, with security on hand.

The facility is not expected to open for months because of pending construction for both the dispensary and an adjacent Farmer Boys restaurant, according to TLMA.

Cannabis 21 will be required to make public benefits payments to the county in the first year totaling $175,608.

The board has previously approved permits for dispensaries in Highgrove and Lakeland Village.

The county’s 2018 Marijuana Comprehensive Regulatory Framework, codified under Ordinance No. 348, provides for the steps that prospective businesses must take to be eligible for permits. Safety and health safeguards are part of the regulatory stipulations.

To date, the board has only approved marijuana distribution outlets, not commercial cannabis grows in the unincorporated areas.