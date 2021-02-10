Nonprofit Receives $25,000 Grant to Expand Palm Springs Facility

A Coachella Valley nonprofit that provides foster care and other services was awarded a $25,000 grant to expand its offerings at its new facility in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood in northern Palm Springs.

The Palm Desert-based Family Health & Support Network Inc. recently purchased a 7,000-square-feet facility in the predominately Black community. Organizers say they want to add a putting green, expand a computer lab and develop a program to teach science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses as part of the nonprofit’s Building Resilience in African American Families and Early Intervention programs.

“Founders of the organization, its staff and volunteer mentors are aware of the challenges facing youth, and they are dedicated to developing solutions,” said Catharine Reed, vice president of charitable programs for the Palm Desert-based H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation. “I can’t wait to see how the grant funds help transform the new facility.”

The nonprofit provides a variety of services, including counseling, therapy, education and career planning, parent support services and other programs.

“The Berger Foundation grant is a huge boost to help us see our dreams through to completion. This will make a definite difference in the lives of young people,” said Sandra Austin, co-founder and CEO of the organization.

Family Health & Support Network Inc. was established in 2003 as a foster family agency in the Coachella Valley. It has since expanded its footprint to include contracts in San Bernardino and Orange counties.

About 250 children, ages 11-14, along with their families, benefit from the services of the free programs each year.

Additional information can be found at http://www.fhsnet.org/.