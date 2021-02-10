Palm Springs stabbing turns into homicide investigation after 16-year-old victim dies from injuries

UPDATE 2/10/21:

The Palm Springs Police Department announced Wednesday the stabbing victim has died from his injuries.

The victim was a 16-year-old boy from Palm Springs and died Tuesday, February 9.

Detectives are continuing to look for the person of interest, Benjamin Olsen, 31 of Desert Hot Springs.

If you have knowledge of the case or have information to assist PSPD in locating Benjamin Olsen, you are asked to contact Detective Ryan at 760-323-8145 or 760-327-1441.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

UPDATE 2/8/21:

The Palm Springs Police Department identified a person of interest Monday following a stabbing in Palm Springs last week.

Detectives identified Benjamin Olsen, 31 of Desert Hot Springs, as a person of interest.

ORIGINAL:

A teenager was stabbed Wednesday morning in Palm Springs and remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The stabbing was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 300 block of South Palm Canyon Drive, near West Baristo Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Sgt. Mike Casavan said the victim was a teenage boy, but did not provide additional identifying information.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been arrested or identified, police said.

South Palm Canyon Drive was closed for several hours while investigators worked the scene, but was reopened as of 11 a.m.

Witnesses were urged to call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760- 323-8116.