Electrical Work to Begin in Mecca Friday For Avenue 66 Bridge Project

Imperial Irrigation District crews will begin work Friday relocating electrical equipment to accommodate construction of a new bridge in Mecca, but officials said the work is not expected to cause power outages.

Crews will be working through mid-April to relocate 25 power poles and telecommunication lines, along with building an underground power source for new traffic signals slated for the intersection of Avenue 66 and Highway 111.

“We will continue to supply power to meet the energy load. With a section of the line temporarily out, we will be redirecting power, but will continue to deliver it,” IID spokesman Robert Schettler said.

Schettler said crews have been preparing for the work in order to prevent power loss. If an outage does occur, he said, crews will be ready to quickly fix the issue.

Lane closures are slated for Hammond Road between Avenue 66 to Johnson Road through mid-April to allow crews to complete the work, according to the Riverside County Department of Transportation.

The work is related to the Avenue 66 Grade Separation project, which is expected to save motorists time getting into or through the unincorporated community. Work on the project began last May and is slated to conclude by the end of this year.

The project entails building a two-lane bridge over an irrigation channel to connect both sides of Avenue 66, which will allow motorists to avoid contact with freight trains traveling north and south at the location.

It will serve as the secondary access point to Mecca. The original primary access point was at Fourth Street, where residents and visitors were previously forced to wait for the train tracks to clear before entering and exiting the community.

Updates on the project’s status can be found at https://www.ave66project.com/construction-updates/.