Mali + Lili Valentine’s Giveaway Winners Announced!

UPDATE: WINNERS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED!

Congratulations to all of our winner! You should be receiving your Josie bag and scarf Saturday.

Winners:

Alison Sargent Cathy Annexstad Debra Christensen Jean Hasper Debra Davis Fred Rose Luis Bernal Therese Medeiros Gail Vasquez Arthur Foosaner

ORIGINAL:

To participate in the giveaway, send us an email at: NEWS@NBCPALMSPRINGS.COM

We’ll announce the winners Thursday 02/11/2020 on NBC Palm Springs Midday!