NBCares Silver Linings: UCPIE and Tour De Palm Springs Fundraiser

Since 1985, United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire has provided programs and services for children and adults with autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other special needs. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, in 2019, their amazing services did not stop. The organization quickly adapted to creative virtual programs, but all of this crucial outreach does not happen without funding.

One of UCPIE’s largest fundraising events is happening the entire month of February, the Tour De Palm Springs. Usually a one-day event, the Tour de Palm Springs is virtual and allowing participants to ride or walk to help raise funds for the more than 400 families UCPIE services.