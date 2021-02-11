Palm Springs Convention Center COVID Vaccination Clinic Opens Friday

Riverside County on Friday will open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Santa Clara-based Curative Inc., which has been tapped to oversee numerous testing sites in Riverside County, will be handling the immunizations at the site, which will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Riverside University Health System.

“I am very pleased we are able to open up a second mass vaccination site in the Coachella Valley,” county Supervisor Manuel Perez said. “I have been advocating for a West Valley site in Palm Springs, and I thank Riverside County Public Health for making this happen, understanding the difficulties because of a limited supply.”

Appointments will be required due to the limited vaccine supply.

There was no word on when the appointment window would open at the county’s website at www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance will also be able call the county’s 211 help line.

The vaccinations are free, but Curative personnel will be collecting proof of eligibility such as employee badges, business identification and letters from employers.

All residents 65 years and over are eligible to receive vaccinations, as well as qualifying workers identified in Phase 1B of the California Department of Public Health’s guidelines, including hospital workers, first responders, teachers and some agricultural workers.

The Palm Springs Convention Center is located at 277 N. Avenida Caballeros.