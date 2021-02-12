Raúl Castillo on Pandemic Love Story “Little Fish”

First of all, “Little Fish” is an absorbing pandemic love story with a big heart and a bigger brain. Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell star as a couple who fights to save their relationship as a memory loss virus is spreading and threatening to erase the history of their love and courtship.

Raúl Castillo stars as Ben, the friend of O’Connell’s character Jude. I sat down with the actor to talk about the making of the film, the pandemic angle, and what he hopes for viewers to get after watching the film.

“Little Fish” from IFC Films is now out everywhere on demand.

