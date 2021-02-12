Suspects wanted in Cathedral City Shooting

Police in Cathedral City are working to identify a suspect or suspects in a shooting Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 7:00 a.m. in the 67800 block of Carroll Drive.

When officers arrived they located evidence of a shooting along with a 38-year-old victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional victims were located.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Cathedral City Police Department.