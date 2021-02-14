Vaccine Clinics; What You Need To Know

Local vaccine distribution continues to increase with the goal of getting as many shots into arms as possible. Currently, in The Coachella Valley, The Indio Fairgrounds and The Palms Springs Convention Center are operating as vaccination clinics.

And for those who don’t mind a bit of a drive, San Gorgonio Middle School is also vaccinating over 1000 people a day

“We are here at San Gorgonio Middle School, We vaccinated 1400 people yesterday, we hope to vaccinate 1400 people today,” said Alice Jones, Nurse Manager with Riverside County Public Health.

People being vaccinated spoke about why getting the vaccine is important to them.

“I cant wait to see my granddaughter, Allie, she’s 8 months old,” said a resident receiving the vaccine.

“I can’t wait to go and see my mom, she’s in a nursing home, she’s been isolated for almost a year now. we’ve seen her through the glass but we’re sure looking forward to being able to see her at 97,” added another resident.

And after receiving the first dose, many anxiously wait to confirm their appointment for the second dose.

Riverside County receives vaccines on a week-by-week basis making it harder to confirm a second appointment during your first visit.

“It is very hard for community providers as well as our public health vaccine clinics to schedule far out in advance, for instance, if you get your vaccine today, it’s actually very hard for us to promise you an appointment in four weeks because we don’t know what kind of vaccine or how much of each vaccine we’ll be getting that week,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Chief of Family Medicine with Riverside County.

But the county is working hard to get the doses out and schedule second dose appointments on time.

“For anyone who has received a first vaccine at a Riverside County Public Health vaccine site, our process is that we will be sending you an invitation by email to schedule that second dose at a carved out clinic,” explained Leung.