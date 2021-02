Free Diapers Available at Palm Springs Convention Center Monday

Coachella Valley parents in need of diapers for their little ones can pick up a free batch at the Palm Springs Convention Center Monday afternoon.

The city of Palm Springs partnered with Indio-based FIND Food Bank to host the drive-thru event.

Diapers will be available for pickup from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the convention center parking lot, in the area of Avenida Caballeros and East Amado Road.

Diapers will be available in medium, large and extra-large sizes.