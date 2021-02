IID warns customers of ongoing scams

Imperial Irrigation District is warning customers of ongoing scam calls, emails and in person contact demanding payments.

“If you are contacted by anyone who threatens something like this, it is likely fraudulent activity,” said IID in a statement, “If your electric account is delinquent, IID will notify you—in writing—before your service is shut-off for non-payment.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM IID ON THIS SCAM ALERT