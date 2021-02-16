1,176 New Coronavirus Cases, 34 New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 1,176 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths Tuesday bringing the countywide totals to 286,590 cases and 3,558 deaths.
There are 154 new COVID19 cases and 9 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.
Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:
Desert Hot Springs: 3,992 (+15) cases, 58 deaths
Cathedral City: 6,821 (+29) cases, 96 (+1) deaths
Palm Springs: 3,553 (+15) cases, 105 (+3) deaths
Rancho Mirage: 1,052 (+7) cases, 37 deaths
Palm Desert: 3,775 (+19) cases, 98 deaths
Indian Wells: 188 (+2) cases, 6 deaths
La Quinta: 3,248 (+10) cases, 53 deaths
Indio: 11,905 (+30) cases, 184 (+3) deaths
Coachella: 7,729(+7) cases, 78 (+2) deaths
Thousand Palms: 1,009 (+8) cases, 6 deaths
Bermuda Dunes: 612 (+1) cases, 7 deaths
Thermal: 465 (+4) cases, 5 deaths
Mecca: 1,111 (-1) cases, 17 deaths
North Shore: 344 cases, 2 death
Oasis: 857 cases, 6 deaths
Sky Valley: 211 cases, 4 deaths
Cabazon: 305 (+6) cases, 4 death
Anza: 142 (+2) cases, 1 death
There are 29,981 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.
At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 112,896 cases.
According to the Riverside University Health System, 687 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Wednesday. That number includes 194 patients in intensive care units.
The 34 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 3,558.
The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 253,051.
The reservation portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Those who need assistance may also call the county’s 211 helpline.
Although the county is making vaccination of seniors a priority, others who qualify under the California Department of Public Health’s Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers and anyone over 65.
The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 54 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.
The county is still in the most restrictive “purple” tier of the governor’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework.
The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 14.4%, down from 16.6% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.
The purple tier impacts bars, theaters, museums, indoor recreational facilities and wineries — all of which are supposed to remain closed. However wineries, like restaurants, can provide outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.
Most retail outlets are limited to 25% capacity, while hair salons, nail salons and barbershops can operate with safeguards in place.
Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.
Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.
Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.
Article updated: 2/16/2020