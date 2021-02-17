Around 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Fire Department worked to clean up approximately 700 gallons of diesel full Wednesday evening near the Palm Springs International Airport.
According to PSFD, the fuel leak has been mitigated and Riverside County Environmental Health is working to clean up.
It’s unclear what led to the spill.
ALERT- PS Fire and ARFF units are currently on scene of the 100 block of Gene Autry for a diesel fuel spill, approximately 700 gallons. Fuel leak has been mitigated and Riverside County Environmental Health is currently enroute for clean up measures. pic.twitter.com/0fZ5OR1gXB
— Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) February 18, 2021