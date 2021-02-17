Around 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in Palm Springs

News Staff

The Palm Springs Fire Department worked to clean up approximately 700 gallons of diesel full Wednesday evening near the Palm Springs International Airport.

According to PSFD, the fuel leak has been mitigated and Riverside County Environmental Health is working to clean up.

It’s unclear what led to the spill.

