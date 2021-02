Eiza González Chats with Manny the Movie Guy About “I Care A Lot”

Eiza González stars as the mysterious Fran in the new Netflix film “I Care a Lot.” She’s the sidekick, assistant, henchwoman, and lover of Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike). I sat down with the actress to talk about her character, her interest in the film, and working with Rosamund Pike.

For more of my “I Care A Lot” interviews, click here.

“I Care A Lot” starts streaming on Netflix on Feb. 19th.