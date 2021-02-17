NBCares Silver Linings: Pay It Circle Waitress $2021 Tip

In mid-January, we shared a story about Liz Ostoich, owner of Farm and Tac/Quila, who started the “Pay it Circle” campaign. With this initiative, her goal was to encourage local residents and visitors to patronize, rally around and perform random acts of kindness at local businesses in the Coachella Valley. Just a month later her mission seems to be working. The proof? Well, several local waitresses have received amazing and unexpected tips of $2,021. A “Pay It Circle” silver lining.

The previous story is below.