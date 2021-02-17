Riverside County Health Officials ask residents to be patient waiting for a second vaccine dose

Riverside County Health Officials are asking residents in need of their second coronavirus vaccine to be patient.

The department of public health will reach out to make that second appointment.

A portions of the weekly doses received by the County is being allotted specifically for second dose vaccine clinics.

County health officials says they will get those second doses administered before the CDC’s 42 day guideline.

According to RUHS spokesman Dr. Geoffrey Leung, just over 200,000 residents have received the first round of doses. There have been challenges arranging for the second round of shots required in the two-step immunization process, but Leung said improvements are in the works.

The county, in partnership with Curative Inc., opened its newest vaccination clinic at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Vaccination of seniors is a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers and some agricultural workers.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via http://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help line.

The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 11%, down from 14.4% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.