CVUSD announces Interim Superintendent

The Coachella Valley Unified School District Board of Education voted to appoint Juan M. Lopez to serve as interim superintendent.

This comes after Dr. Maria Gandera announced her resignation on February 4, 2021.

The Board says Lopez is a highly regarded former and now retired superintendent.

Lopez will fill the seat while the board develops a plan to “ensure the highest quality and experienced candidates to fill CVUSD’s Superintendency position permanently.”

The CVUSD agreement with Mr. Lopez will be on the agenda for ratification at the next CVUSD Regular Board Meeting on February 25, 2021.

CVUSD Board President, Joey Acuña Jr. stated, “The CVUSD Board of Trustees welcomes Mr. Lopez back and we look forward to working with him during this time of transition.”

According to the Desert sun, The Coachella Valley Unified School District will pay Gandera $299,485 as part of a settlement for her Feb. 4 resignation.

READ MORE FROM THE DESERT SUN BY CLICKING HERE

READ MORE ON GANDERA’S RESIGNATION HERE: