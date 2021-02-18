Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopens February 18

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is welcoming back visitors starting February 18.
The tramway temporarily closed during the Governor Newsom’s regional stay-home order.
Tickets are limited and will be available for purchase one week at a time, so while tickets may become sold out you should monitor their site for when more are released.
Coronavirus precautions will be in place including: social distancing, required face coverings, temperature check and contactless ticket checks.
Watch this video for more information on their coronavirus protocols.