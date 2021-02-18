Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopens February 18

News Staff

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is welcoming back visitors starting February 18.

The tramway temporarily closed during the Governor Newsom’s regional stay-home order.

Tickets are limited and will be available for purchase one week at a time, so while tickets may become sold out you should monitor their site for when more are released.

Coronavirus precautions will be in place including: social distancing, required face coverings, temperature check and contactless ticket checks.

Watch this video for more information on their coronavirus protocols.

