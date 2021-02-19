Report: Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed to divorce Kanye West, this is according to TMZ.

Rumors started circulating in January that Kim and Kanye were trying to figure out their future and whether they are going to stay married.

West has been living at their home in Wyoming in recent months, while his wife stayed in California with their children.

“They have been living separately for the last few months,” a friend of Kardashian West told CNN but requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. “They have been in marriage counseling and have discussed divorce, it’s on the table.”

“Divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year but Kim has not wanted to move forward on that,” the second source said. “There is no drama or contentious relationship” the individual added, they are “amicable” and “fully aligned when it comes to the kids.”

The two stars, who married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014, are the parents of four children.

They first met in the early 2000s, but it would be years before they became romantically involved.