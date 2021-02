Seniors, Greed, and Guardianship: Rosamund Pike on “I Care A Lot”

I love, love, love Rosamund Pike. Smart, sweet, and funny! She gave two outstanding performances recently with her turn as Marie Curie in “Radioactive” and as the greedy legal guardian Marla Grayson in “I Care a Lot” from Netflix. I sat down with the Oscar-nominated actress to talk about her interest in the film, the life is greed plot, and her memorable character.

“I Care a Lot” is now streaming on Netflix.

