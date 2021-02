Sheriff’s investigating shooting in Thousand Palms

Riverside County Deputies appear to be investigating a car to car shooting in Thousand Palms Friday evening.

It happened near a gas station in the area of Varner and Ramon Road.

Investigators are focusing on and SUV.

NBC Palm Springs crews believe they may be looking for someone.

This is a busy area with several small stores and restaurants.

Investigators are working to keep people out of the area.