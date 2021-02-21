PSUSD Black History Month Taste of Soul Virtual Event

The coronavirus pandemic placed a lot of events on hold or pushed them to the virtual space. This is no different with the Palm Springs Unified School District’s Black History Month events including the Desert Hot Springs High School’s Taste of Soul extravaganza.

“This year, the Taste of Soul is virtual. We are opening up for the students all over PSUSD it’s going to be virtually hosted by Desert Hot Springs High School,” says Alisa Everett a Desert Hot Springs High School Teacher.

Students are being asked to submit a 2-minute video of poetry, music, dance, or other forms of expression celebrating heroes and events of Black history.

“The theme is the black family diversity inclusion, and we are hoping to have student presentations. We are working in conjunction with the African American Parent Advisory Committee to have the AAPAC awards where they honor four local people of the community.”

The goal of the event is to share the group’s message with Coachella Valley families and highlight African American culture, achievements and racial equality.

Joy Cox, a Palm Springs High School teacher says she wants children to know where they come from. “It is so important that our children learn who they are and where they come from. These children learning from our culture is so positive.”

The Taste of Soul celebration will be hosted virtually on February 26 at 5 p.m., and streamed on youtube.

“Please come and hoy with and with an open mind,” says Bryan Stephens a Raymond Cree Middle School teacher. “And I guarantee you will leave with something, Some education, some laughs, some smiles, sometimes some tears, and they are tears of joy.”

For more information on PSUSD’s AAPAC visit www.psusd.us

To view the event Friday, February 26th on youtube go to bit.ly/tasteofsoulvideo. ( This link will be live on 2/26/21)