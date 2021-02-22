Inmate Dies in Cell at Banning Jail

An inmate at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning died in his cell for reasons still under investigation, authorities said Monday.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, was found unconscious by correctional deputies about 11:10 a.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Capt. Hal Reed said deputies initiated CPR, and when paramedics arrived, they took over, attempting to revive the inmate, but there was no response. He was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m.

Reed said the sheriff’s Correctional Intelligence Bureau is handling the investigation, but no preliminary findings have been released.