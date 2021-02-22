Investigation Continues Into Deadly Market Robbery in Cathedral City

Homicide detectives Monday were investigating the fatal shooting of a business owner during a robbery in Cathedral City.

Police were sent to Outpost Market at 68171 Ramon Road about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on a report of an armed robbery-turned-shooting, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Sgt. Albert Ruiz said patrol officers arrived and found the “clerk/owner” of the business suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite first responders’ attempts to save him, the man, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruiz said detectives are “actively working leads in this case,” and urged residents to call Detective Larry Sanfillippo at 760-770-0306, or email tips@cathedralcity.gov, with any relevant information that could help solve the case.