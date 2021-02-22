Traffic pattern changing as San Pablo phase two construction to begins

Traffic patterns will change this week as construction is set to begin this week for phase two of the newly reimagined San Pablo Avenue in Palm Desert.

The City is advising motorist to be aware of road closures associated with this construction.

Lane closures will occur on San Pablo Ave from Fred Waring Drive to Magnesia Falls Drive, beginning Wednesday, February 24, through July 2021.

Construction will require all driveways to be closed.

To access Civic Center Park enter on Fred Waring Drive or Aquatic Center Drive.

There will be a temporary traffic signal on Fred Waring Drive.

For more information on the project and its impacts on local traffic, visit http://www.visionsanpablo.com , call 844- 329-5999 or email info@visionsanpablo.com.