Investigation Continues Into Deadly Market Robbery in Cathedral City

Homicide detectives are asking for the publics assistance in the search for the suspect behind Sunday’s fatal shooting of a business owner during a robbery in Cathedral City.

Sgt. Albert Ruiz said detectives are “actively working leads in this case,” and have received several leads through social media, but urge residents to call Detective Larry Sanfillippo at 760-770-0306, or email tips@cathedralcity.gov, with any relevant information that could help solve the case.

Police were sent to Outpost Market at 68171 Ramon Road about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on a report of an armed robbery-turned-shooting, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Ruiz said patrol officers arrived and found the “clerk/owner” of the business, 61-year-old Chris Sgouromitis, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite first responders’ attempts to save Sgouromitis, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruiz said detectives are “actively working leads in this case,” and urged residents to call Detective Larry Sanfillippo at 760-770-0306, or email tips@cathedralcity.gov, with any relevant information that could help solve the case.