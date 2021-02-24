419 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 New Deaths Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 419 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths Wednesday bringing the countywide totals to 288,960 cases and 3,707 deaths.

There are new COVID19 cases and new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,047 (+10) cases, 58 deaths

Cathedral City: 6,868 (+1) cases, 99 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,574 (+1) cases, 110 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,065 (+1) cases, 37 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,811 (+10) cases, 101 deaths

Indian Wells: 189 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,279 (+6) cases, 53 deaths

Indio: 11,975 (+15) cases, 187 deaths

Coachella: 7,749 (-1) cases, 80 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,012 cases, 7 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 620 (+5) cases, 7 deaths

Thermal: 465 cases, 5 deaths

Mecca: 1,122 (+7) cases, 17 deaths

North Shore: 347 (+2) cases, 2 death

Oasis: 861 (+3) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 214 cases, 5 deaths

Cabazon: 306 cases, 4 death

Anza: 145 (-1) cases, 1 death

There are 16,893 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 113,672 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 406 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Wednesday. That number includes 116 patients in intensive care units.

The 12 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 3,707.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 268,360.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 61 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Vaccination of seniors is a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers and some agricultural workers. The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 helpline.

The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 7.6%, down from 11% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

ICU availability countywide is at 19.5%, along with the 11-county Southern California region.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Article updated: 2/24/2020