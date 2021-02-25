2021 Tour De Palm Springs returns

The Tour de Palm Springs returned this month for the 23rd annual event, but like majority of events it’s virtual.

Participants were encouraged to choose their own walk/ride day any day in February and share on social media with the hashtag #TdPS2021.

For more information CLICK HERE.

The event has raised over $4,000,000 for Coachella Valley charities since 1999, according to organizers.

UCPIE’s “Team Freedom” is participating in the event with over 100 team members expected to walk/ride in their individual communities this weekend, but they are hosting a small event in Rancho Mirage.

“This event will showcase TWO special needs kids riding the Tour de Palm Springs,” said organizers, “This small outdoor event (15-20 attendees) will include volunteers and sponsors cheering our riders and shows the resilience of our families even through this pandemic.”

UCPIE Team Freedom at the Tour de Palm Springs supports UCPIE’s COVID-19 response fund, adaptive bike & after school programs for children and adults living with autism, down syndrome, epilepsy, and other developmental and intellectual disabilities.