Desert Futbol Club: The Coachella Valley’s New Premier Club Soccer Team

Zachary Holliday is on a mission to bring highly competitive club soccer to the desert, helping his daughter get recruited for college through soccer is what inspired him to start the Desert Futbol Club.

“The issue with what’s going on here in the valley is they’re not getting the opportunities to play in those big tournaments. That’s why these kids are actually leaving to these bigger clubs so that they can get themselves known by these college coaches.”

Hi Desert FC is looking for your support. As we kickoff our season in may these ladies could use new uniforms. Please click and donate what you can. Anything will help. We are also a nonprofit. https://t.co/jOhsrZaDko — Desert Futbol Club (@DesertFutClub) February 21, 2021

The Desert Futbol Club is a nonprofit organization and the first of its kind in the Coachella Valley. They currently have a semi-pro team and are members of U.S. Club Soccer and the UPSL, the largest semi-pro organization in the country.

“There’s a lot of travel involved, and it costs a lot of money. When you got talent that we have in this valley, that can’t afford that kind of stuff. We need to have a community that can come together to help those kids.

That Desert Futbol Club wants to make competitive soccer more accessible to the community because everyone deserves the chance to play.

“We are not only trying to play competitive teams together, there’s a lot of people that just want to play rec, U.S. club soccer offers that. we’re trying to get those kids to understand, you can do this. You can do it!”

If you have any questions or want to get involved with volunteering or donations, email zach@desertfutbolclub.com

for updates, you can visit their Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Registration for their upcoming fall season is currently open.