225 New Coronavirus Cases, 42 New Deaths Thursday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 225 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths Thursday bringing the countywide totals to 289,185 cases and 3,749 deaths.

There are 9 new COVID19 cases and 1 new death in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,048 (+1) cases, 58 deaths

Cathedral City: 6,863 (-5) cases, 100 (+1) deaths

Palm Springs: 3,573 (-1) cases, 110 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,067 (+2) cases, 37 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,808 (-3) cases, 101 deaths

Indian Wells: 189 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,281 (+2) cases, 52 (-1) deaths

Indio: 11,970 (-5) cases, 185 (-2) deaths

Coachella: 7,749 cases, 80 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,012 cases, 8 (+1) deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 620 cases, 7 deaths

Thermal: 465 cases, 5 deaths

Mecca: 1,123 (+1) cases, 17 deaths

North Shore: 347 cases, 2 death

Oasis: 860 (-1) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 214 cases, 5 deaths

Cabazon: 306 cases, 4 death

Anza: 145 cases, 1 death

There are 16,152 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 113,663 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 381 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Thursday. That number includes 102 patients in intensive care units.

The 42 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 3,749.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 269,284.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 66 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Vaccination of seniors is a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers and some agricultural workers. The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 helpline.

The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 7.6%, down from 11% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

ICU availability countywide is at 19.5%, along with the 11-county Southern California region.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 2/25/2020