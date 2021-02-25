PSFD on scene of possible hazardous material incident

The Palm Springs Fire Department responded to the scene of a possible hazardous material incident Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred on east bound Interstate 10 just west of Indian Avenue.
Riverside County Fire Hazmat team were requested to assist, along with the Environmental Health team.
No word on what the material may be.
PSFD said traffic is not affected.
ALERT- PSFD is on scene of a possible hazardous material incident on east bound I-10 just west of Indian Ave. Riverside County Fire Haz Mat team and Environmental Health have been requested to assist. Traffic is not affected at this time. pic.twitter.com/vYL0oclaFF
— Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) February 25, 2021