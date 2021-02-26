Community Clean-up to Accept Free Hazardous Waste on Saturday in La Quinta

Riverside County residents can drop off their hazardous waste this weekend in La Quinta.

Paint, fertilizers, motor parts and fluorescent light bulbs are among the items allowed at the drop-off slated for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the south parking lot of La Quinta City Hall, located at 78-495 Calle Tampico.

Certain materials, including explosives, ammunition and asbestos, will not be accepted.

The free event hosted by the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources and Burrtec Waste & Recycling Services is open to all county residents, not just residents of La Quinta, but only waste from households, not businesses, will be accepted.

Loads are limited to 15 gallons, or 125 pounds, per vehicle. Individual containers should be no larger than five gallons, nor weigh more than 50 pounds, organizers said.

Residents must wear facial coverings if within six feet of a member of another household.

The event differs from recent drop-off events for “bulky” waste such as tires, furniture and appliances.

Anyone who misses the Saturday drop-off can take their hazardous waste to the county facility in Palm Springs at 1100 Vella Road, which is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Additional information can be found at http://www.rcwaste.org or by calling 951-486-3200.