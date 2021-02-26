Riverside Sheriff’s conducting investigation in Desert Hot Springs

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is conduction what appears to be a SWAT investigation Friday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, a search warrant was be served for a suspect accused of ongoing theft.

Viewer video shows a man with his hands up and several RSO vehicles along with heavy equipment and a helicopter.

According to another viewer, a flash bang was initiated also.

The incident occurred in the area of Mount Whitney Avenue and Silver Star Avenue.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.