UPDATE: Palm Springs “Hero Pay” follow-up

The Palm Springs City Council discussed the topic of “Hero Pay” at Thursday’s city council meeting.

A vote was expected, but the council said they needed more time to look over the information.

“Hero Pay” in Palm Springs would require large grocery and pharmacy retailers to offer employees an additional $4 per hour in hazard pay amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next Palm Springs City Council meeting is March 11.

Below is more about the “Hero Pay” being rolled out across several cities.