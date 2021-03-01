Another food distribution helps North Shore families impacted by last weeks power outage

A food distribution took place Monday in North Shore to assist families impacted by last weeks power outage.

According to Supervisor V. Manuel Perez’s office, 600 to 800 families in North Shore were provided food supplies this morning through FIND Food Bank.

This comes after several food and ice drives over the weekend.

Volunteers, community members, Supervisor Perez and nonprofit organizations including Borrego Health, Alianza Coachella Valley and FIND Food Bank helped distribute food.

“Last week there was an unfortunate power outage that really hurt a lot of people who lost the food they had in their refrigerators,” said Supervisor Perez. “FIND Food Bank and so many individuals and organizations showed a great willingness to help and be there to support the residents of our communities. Thank you to everybody who collaborated and supported for your good work to help out the community.”