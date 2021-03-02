Input Needed in Indio ‘Master Plan’ for Housing

The City of Indio is seeking input to update its “Housing Element” to help shape the plan for future and current housing needs in the area.

City leaders are calling on residents, visitors, businesses and community members who do not reside year-round in Indio, to complete a 19 question survey available in both English and Spanish.

The purpose of the survey is to get a gauge on the quality of life, affordability, urgent housing needs, outside interest, and how the City of Indio can strategize for almost 10-thousand additional housing units by October 2029.

The city will host several public meetings on the City of Indio’s Facebook page or to participate visit the Housing Element Update page on the City’s website.

The next meetings will take place:

Thursday, April 22, 2021, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 8, 2021, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The survey ends April 12, 2021.

For more information leave a voicemail at (760) 391-4061 or

email housingupdate@indio.org.