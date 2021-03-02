Moderate and high-contact youth and adult sports may now resume in Riverside County

Moderate- and high-contact sports, including soccer, football, baseball, cheer and water polo, may now resume in Riverside County as the county’s adjusted case rate is 11.3. The case rate is updated every Tuesday and posted online at www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus.

The state issued new sports guidance recently allowing certain moderate- and high-contact sports to begin in counties with an adjusted case rate of 14 cases or fewer per 100,000 residents. The new guidance also applies to adult recreational sports teams, in addition to youth sports.

“As our numbers improve and kids are getting back in school, we can now start expanding their athletic opportunities as well,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer. “We know our coaches are just as committed to safety as we are, and we can make this work.”

Athletic programs must obtain informed consent by the parents or caregivers on the risks of transmission by participating in the sport. In addition, weekly COVID-19 testing for all players and coaches is required for specific groups. Tests and results must be available within 24 hours of competitions.

Competitions between different teams will be allowed if both teams are within Riverside County, or a neighboring county that also has an adjusted case rate of 14 or less where that sport is also permitted. Teams are only allowed to play one game per day.

Youth sports may include observers who are immediate household members during practice and competition. Physical distancing and face coverings must be maintained. Spectators are not permitted for adult sports at this time.

“Today’s news is extremely welcomed considering the closure of sports has been very difficult for our students, especially for high school athletes in their senior year,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “As the county’s case rate and positivity rate decline, remember that getting tested will help us contain this virus and meet the state-metrics to continue reopening and moving forward.”

For more detailed information on the new sports guidance, which sports may resume and the testing requirements, visit: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/outdoor-indoor-recreational-sports.aspx.