552 New Coronavirus Cases, 37 New Deaths Tuesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 552 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths Tuesday bringing the countywide totals to 275,909 cases and 3,829 deaths.

There are 93 new COVID19 cases and 3 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,082 (+12) cases, 60 (+2) deaths

Cathedral City: 6,910 (+21) cases, 100 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,602 (+9) cases, 111 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,072 cases, 38 (+1) deaths

Palm Desert: 3,830 (+13) cases, 101 deaths

Indian Wells: 189 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,291 (+3) cases, 54 deaths

Indio: 12,025 (+18) cases, 190 deaths

Coachella: 7,781 (+14) cases, 80 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,019 (+4) cases, 8 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 624 (+1) cases, 7 deaths

Thermal: 464 cases, 5 deaths

Mecca: 1,127 cases, 18 deaths

North Shore: 352 (+5) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 866 (+2) cases, 7 deaths

Cabazon: 307 cases, 4 death

Anza: 146 cases, 1 death

There are 10,587 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 114,146 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 301 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Tuesday. That number includes 73 patients in intensive care units.

The 37 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 3,829.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 275,909.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 71 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Vaccination of seniors is a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers and some agricultural workers. The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 5.8%, down from 7.6% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

ICU availability countywide is at 19.5%, along with the 11-county Southern California region.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Article updated: 3/02/2020