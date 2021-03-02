Two arrested in Outpost Market fatal shooting

NBC Palm Springs was told Tuesday two men were arrested in relation to a fatal shooting in Cathedral City leaving a business owner dead.

19 year-old Joel Ortiz Hidalgo from Desert Hot Springs was taken into custody as the driver and 20 year-old Charles Lamar Campbell from Beaumont was taken into custody as the gunman.

The shooting occurred Sunday February 21 at Outpost Market where the victim, 61-year-old Chris Sgouromitis, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

