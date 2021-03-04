Train derailed Wednesday near Ludlow spilling flammable liquid

A train derailed Wednesday near Ludlow, approximately 50 miles east of Barstow, leaving Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company crews and San Bernardino County Fire crews with a big clean up.

The derailment involved 25-30 BNSF cargo railcars. One of the railcars was carrying a flammable liquid, but hazmat crews quickly arrived on scene.

No one was injured and traffic on Interstate-40 was not affected, according to SB Fire.