Train derailed Wednesday near Ludlow spilling flammable liquid

A train derailed Wednesday near Ludlow, approximately 50 miles east of Barstow, leaving Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company crews and San Bernardino County Fire crews with a big clean up.
The derailment involved 25-30 BNSF cargo railcars. One of the railcars was carrying a flammable liquid, but hazmat crews quickly arrived on scene.
No one was injured and traffic on Interstate-40 was not affected, according to SB Fire.
Ludlow (final): Haz-Mat leak mitigated. @BNSFRailway & Co Fire Haz-Mat remain on scene for extensive clean-up process. pic.twitter.com/KmH8Qz1jz8
— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 4, 2021