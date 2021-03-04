Two patients involved in Holtville crash released from Desert Regional Medical Center

Two patients involved in the “mass casualty” crash in Holtville have been released from Desert Regional Medical Center.

Four patients in total were transported to DRMC following Tuesday’s crash.

As for the two that have not yet been released, one is in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

Information as to who the patients are is still unclear.

We do know the 69-year-old driver of the gravel truck was one of the patients transported to DRMC, that was according to California Highway Patrol, but his condition is unclear at this time.

