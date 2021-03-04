Universal Studios To Offer Dining, Shopping Access To Park

Mirroring a similar program at Disney’s California Adventure theme park, Universal Studios Hollywood announced Thursday it will open its doors to allow patrons to partake of dining and shopping at the home of “The Simpsons,” Harry Potter and the “Despicable Me” Minions.

The park, which remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin “Taste of Universal” on March 12, offering visitors weekend access to select areas of the theme park to shop and eat. Capacity will be limited, guest temperatures will be checked and mask-wearing and social-distancing rules will be enforced.

Visitors will be able to visit eateries in Springfield, the home of “The Simpsons,” with such fare as Krusty Burger, Suds McDuff’s Hot Dog House, the Lard Lad Donut Cart and the Kwik-E-Mart. The streets of Hogsmeade village will be open in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction, with extensive shopping options and dining choices including Three Broomsticks Fish & Chips, Sticky Toffee Pudding and Butterbeer.

The park will also debut the Minion Cafe in the world of the “Despicable Me” films.

Other available restaurants will be the Cocina Mexicana, Hollywood & Dine and City Snack Shop.

Visitors will also get the first chance to shop at “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash” store.

“Taste of Universal” will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets will cost $44 for Friday and $49 for Saturday/Sunday — and $25 for kids on all days. Each ticket includes five menu items for adults and three for kids. Additional food can be purchased.

Images from Universal Studios