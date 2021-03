Cabazon Covid Clinic offers Rapid Antibody, Rapid Antigen, Standard PCR, Antigen/Flu Combination tests

Covid Clinic is operating a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets.

This site offers Rapid Antibody, Rapid Antigen, Standard PCR and Antigen/Flu Combination tests, as well as rapid testing for worldwide travel.

The tests are performed by CLIA certified labs and have received an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, according to Covid Clinic.

To book an appointment CLICK HERE.